Kenya: Raila Odinga Defends Junet's ODM Loyalty Amid Absence From Events

23 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga has come to the defense of Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed, asserting that he remains a committed member of the party.

Despite facing criticism from some ODM party members who accuse Junet of neglecting his responsibilities and involvement in party affairs, Raila affirmed on Tuesday that his allegiance to the party is unwavering.

The disgruntled party members had vowed to oust Junet from his role in the party as the Director of Campaigns.

"Junet is not going anywhere. He is in the ODM party to stay. It is pure propaganda from the media," he said during the party's recruitment drive in Tana River.

The plan to remove Junet had sparked rumors of growing tensions within the opposition party, prompting Raila to address the situation by likening internal conflicts to the common challenges found in any marriage.

"Just like in any marriage, there will always be conflicts. There is no cause for alarm," he said.

Junet, a staunch supporter of Raila, has accordingly maintained a discreet presence since the unsuccessful 2022 election bid by the Azimio coalition for the presidency.

Leading up to the polls, Junet had taken on the role of Raila's primary strategist, spearheading campaign efforts nationwide.

However, following the election outcome, where Raila lost to President William Ruto, Junet has noticeably withdrawn from media appearances and is absent from opposition coalition activities.

