Rwanda: 7 Initiatives Placing Rwanda as Major Player in AI Field

Over the past few years, Rwanda has stepped up its game in the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI), taking the lead in several initiatives that are putting the country on the map as a major player in this state-of-the-art technology.

The initiatives highlight Rwanda's dedication to unlocking the potential of AI and reflect the nation's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology, positioning the country as a leading AI innovation hub for Africa.

Below, we shine a spotlight on just seven initiatives:

Hosting the only centre for the fourth industrial revolution in Africa

Rwanda is the home of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Rwanda (C4IR Rwanda). It was established in 2020 during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, following an agreement between the government and the Forum.

Informed by national development priorities, Rwanda has decided to focus its centre's work on data governance, artificial intelligence and machine learning. C4IR Rwanda is shaping the trajectory of the Fourth Industrial Revolution with local knowledge that can empower global change.

The Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Rwanda spearheads key projects, including shaping data protection laws, co-designing a National AI Policy for innovation leadership, and creating an AI maturity index for informed policy decisions. Additionally, collaborative efforts extend to developing an AI4Health Data Sharing Framework to boost healthcare research.

These initiatives collectively underscore the centre's commitment to technological innovation, privacy protection, and responsible AI deployment in Rwanda.

Establishing National AI Policy

Rwanda is one of the few African countries that have established the National Artificial Intelligence Policy, which serves as a roadmap to enable Rwanda to harness the benefits of AI and mitigate its risks.

Building on the mission of Vision 2050, the Smart Rwanda Master Plan and other key national plans and policies, the policy seeks to equip Rwanda to harness AI for sustainable and inclusive growth. By mobilising local, regional, and international stakeholders, it positions Rwanda to become a leading African Innovation Hub and Africa's Centre of Excellence in AI.

The national AI policy for Rwanda aims to achieve the following national objectives; positioning Rwanda as Africa's AI lab and responsible AI champion, building 21st-century skills and AI literacy, creating an open, secure, trusted data ecosystem as an enabler of the AI revolution, driving public sector transformation to fuel AI adoption, and accelerating responsible AI adoption in the private sector.

The policy came at a time when various market signals indicate that AI is a top business priority, despite the technology gaining steam only six years ago.

By May 2023, the government predicted an ecosystem worth $589 million AI potential in the next five years.

Establishing Personal Data Protection and Protection Law

In today's modern lifestyle, digital social and economic services play a central role, especially with the integration of emerging technologies such as AI. Ensuring the protection of personal data and safeguarding user privacy has become indispensable.

The Personal Data Protection and Privacy Law protects personal data and ensures the privacy of individuals in Rwanda. One of the tenets of this law is the unambiguous consent of an individual to the collection, storage, and processing of personal data, which is a fundamental right.

Implementing the law has aligned Rwanda with international data protection standards, a crucial step for a thriving modern digital economy that supports services like e-commerce, international financial transactions, and various online services.

Hosting AI-focused events

In the past few years, Rwanda has been a host to various tech events, featuring discussions focused on AI as an emerging technology or incorporating AI as a key component.

Notably, in May 2023, the country hosted the International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR), the premier gathering of professionals dedicated to advancing representation learning, a crucial facet of artificial intelligence commonly known as deep learning.

This year, Rwanda is poised to host Africa's high-level summit on AI, as unveiled on January 18 at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Switzerland. The summit aims to align African countries on common risks, barriers, and opportunities and devise a unified strategy for AI in Africa.

During the same event, C4IR Rwanda and their counterparts in the UAE launched an AI fellowship programme, providing a platform to bridge the gap between leaders, innovators, and experts in the global Artificial Intelligence industry.

Becoming a home of BioNTech in Africa

German biotechnology giant BioNTech inaugurated its first Africa site in Rwanda on December 18. The move was aimed at strengthening vaccine production capabilities, enhancing health security, and improving access to life-saving vaccines across the continent.

The company recognises the significance of AI, given that in July 2023, it acquired InstaDeep, a global technology firm specialising in AI and machine learning.

The acquisition aligns with BioNTech's overarching goal of establishing preeminent capabilities in AI-driven drug discovery. It also aims to advance the development of next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, targeting diseases with substantial unmet medical needs.

By establishing a modular vaccine plant in Rwanda, the company is not only contributing to its strategic objectives but also highlighting Rwanda's emergence as a significant player in the AI field. This is particularly evident as the company plans to commence local training of specialised personnel at the facility this year, coupled with the initiation of mRNA validation testing in 2025.

Hosting Norrsken House Kigali, Africa's largest entrepreneurship hub

One cannot discuss AI without acknowledging the role of tech start-ups, and Norrsken House Kigali, arguably the largest entrepreneurship hub in Africa, serves as a home for many of these innovative ventures.

Since its inception in 2019, the foundation has championed the belief that technology is a crucial tool for efficiently solving problems. They strive to cultivate an environment that empowers entrepreneurs to maximise their positive impact.

Beyond offering cost-effective workspace solutions, Norrsken House Kigali serves as a platform for Rwandan start-ups to exchange ideas and knowledge and fosters an atmosphere conducive to generating innovative concepts that contribute to the growth of their businesses.

In March 2023, the hub announced the commencement of its third construction phase, currently in progress. This expansion is anticipated to accommodate corporate companies and emerging entrepreneurs, promising significant economic benefits for Rwanda.

Hosting Carnegie Mellon University Africa

One cannot underestimate the significance of high-level education and research in preparing a nation for emerging technologies, such as AI.

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)-Africa is one of the international universities in Rwanda taking the lead in this endeavour. At CMU-Africa, artificial intelligence (AI) serves as a fundamental tool for engineers to construct systems capable of perceiving, planning, and interacting with the world to accomplish design objectives.

The faculty and students at CMU-Africa are engaged in gaining an understanding of intricate systems. They are also harnessing sustainable AI-based solutions, including robotics, to assist individuals and enhance productivity.

CMU-Africa also uses AI and robotic systems to address important problems in areas such as transportation, building systems, manufacturing, energy, agriculture, security, health, and climate.