Rwanda: Players Abroad - Sahabo Makes Standard Liège Debut

Sensational teenager Hakim Sahabo played full throttle on his senior debut for Standard Liège in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Kortrijk.

Some of the leagues around the world, especially in Europe, are on winter break and clubs are playing friendly games to be in shape for the second round of the season.

Rwandan skipper Djihad Bizimana was in fantastic form as he bossed the midfield of FC Kryvbas to perfection in their 2-0 win over Piast Gliwice in Spain.

Warren Kamanzi was also in fine form in the French Cup for Toulouse despite their 12-11 defeat to Rouen on penalties after full time had ended 3-3.

Times Sport brings to you a wrap up of how Rwandan players abroad performed over the weekend.

Friendly Games

Rwandan skipper Djihad Bizimana was at the heart of the FC Kryvbas midfield and he excelled throughout 90 minutes of the game in the club's 2-0 win over Polish side Piast Gliwice at the Pinatar Football Arena in Murcia Spain on Sunday. Kryvbas finished the first round of the Ukrainian Premier League leading the table with 34 points.

Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari was an unused substitute for TS Galaxy who walloped Ukrainian outfit Chornomorets 4-0 on Sunday at the Emirhan Stadium in Antalya Turkey, in a friendly game.

France

Right-back Warren Kamanzi lasted 87 minutes before making way for Noah Edjuma as Toulouse drew 3-3 with Rouen in the French Cup. The Ligue side went on to lose 12--11 on penalties.

In the same competition, Irvyn Lomami, who is of Rwandan and Congolese descent, was not involved in Stade Laval's 1-0 win over Nantes on Saturday.

Also in the Championnat U19, striker Thierry Musabyimana featured for Le Havre who were humiliated by PSG on Sunday at Paris Saint Germain Training Center.

Belgium

Hakim Sahabo made his debut for Standard Liege who lost 1-0 to Kortrijk in the Jupiler Pro League at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne on January 20.

Sahabo, 18, had an impressive first round of the season with Liege second team where he provided two assists in 14 Challenger Prol League games and his form attracted new senior team coach Ivan Leko who selected him in the squad that traveled to Malaga, Spain, for the mid-season training camp.

The Rwanda international impressed Leko during some friendly games in Spain so he decided to promote him to the senior team.

Kenya

Both Patrick Sibomana and Emery Bayisenge were unused substitutes for league leaders Gor Mahia who opened a 10-point lead after a hard fought 1-0 win over Tusker FC on Saturday, January 20, at Kenyatta Stadium.

Algeria

Midfielder Djabel Manishimwe was on the substitute bench throughout the game as his side USM Khenchela drew 1-1 with NC Magra.