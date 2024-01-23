Rwanda: Weather Forecaster Warns About Heavy Rains in Southwestern Rwanda

Many parts of the country will continue to experience above normal rainfall amount, in the next 10 days, with south-western parts of the country set to record higher amount of rainfall than other parts of the country, according to Rwanda Meteorology Agency.

Rainfall ranging between 10 and 120 millimetres is expected across the country up to January 31.

Rainfall greater than 100 millimetres, the highest, is expected over eastern parts of Rusizi and Nyamasheke in addition to western parts of Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru Districts.

Rainfall ranging between 80 and 100 millimetres is expected over the remaining parts of Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru Districts and over western parts of Huye and Karongi Districts.

Rainfall below 10 millimetres is considered light and has very low impact while moderate rainfall ranges between 10 and 25 millimetres with low or minor impact. Heavy rain with significant impact ranges between 25 and 40 millimetres while very heavy rain with high or severe impact starts above 40 millimetres.

Less than 20 millimetres of rainfall is expected in northern parts of Nyagatare District and localized parts of Musanze and Burera Districts.

Many parts of Northern Province, as well as Nyagatare, Gatsibo and Kamonyi Districts are expected to record rainfall ranging between 20 and 40 millimetres while the rest of the country is expected to record rainfall ranging between 40 and 80 millimetres.

Wind

The weather forecaster predicted moderate to slightly strong wind speed ranging between four and eight metres per second across the country.

Moderate to slightly strong wind speed ranging between six and eight metres per second is expected in parts of Gatsibo, Nyagatare, Gicumbi, Musanze, Burera, Kamonyi, Ruhango, Nyanza, Karongi and Gisagara Districts.

The rest of the country is expected to experience moderate wind speed ranging between four and six metres per second.

Many parts of Kigali City, Bugesera, Gatsibo and Nyagatare Districts, western parts of Ngoma and Rwamagana, eastern parts of Kamonyi and Bugarama valley are expected to experience higher maximum temperature ranging between 27°C and 28°C.

Northern parts Nyabihu and Musanze Districts are expected to experience lower maximum temperatures ranging between 18°C, and 20°C.

Rwanda Meteorology Agency noted: "Agriculture sector should consider this forecast and continue a close monitoring of daily forecast evolution during the harvesting and drying periods."

The Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), in announcement, urged farmers to prepare facilities to avoid post-harvest losses.

"Farmers' cooperatives, individual farmers, suppliers should avail facilities such as sheets, enough drying facilities, sacks, threshing machines, drying facilities and others. Farmers should avoid exposing maize harvest to rain while harvesting, drying and storing them."

The advisory also urged farmers to thresh beans and soy-bean on paved ground and sheets.

The impacts of flooding, soil erosion and landslides are likely in south western parts of the country where increased rainfall (greater than 80 millimeters) is also expected.

The weather forecaster called for preparedness and mitigation measures to minimize likely impacts in other sectors.

From October 2023 to the middle of January, 2024, disasters killed 3,542 livestock and destroyed 500 hectares of crops.

Meanwhile, 14 districts with more than 4,000 households in need of urgent relocation from high-risk zones have been identified. These are Rubavu, Karongi, Rutsiro, Ngororero, Nyabihu, Burera, Rusizi, Rulindo, Gicumbi, Gakenke, Nyamasheke, Nyamagabe, Musanze, and Muhanga.

Phillipe Habinshuti, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA), said households will get free residential houses while others will be facilitated to build their own houses.