Rwanda, Denmark Sign Climate Deal, Strengthen Ties

Rwanda and Denmark, on January 21, signed an agreement of cooperation in fighting climate change and environmental conservation, as part of efforts to bolster bilateral ties.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Jeanne Mujawamariya, Minister of Environment, and Dan Joergensen, Denmark's Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy.

The leader in global climate policy, Denmark has already achieved many of the easy steps of decarbonising, a milestone that Rwanda has set its eyes on by launching the carbon market framework during the 28th UN Climate Change Conference-COP28 in Dubai in December 2022.

During his visit, Joergensen alongside Ambassador Thomas N. Kristensen, Danish Ambassador for Climate Change, met with Uzziel Ndagijimana, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, to discuss pressing climate change initiatives and explore the prospect of establishing a bilateral climate development partnership.

Additionally, he officially inaugurated the Danish Project Office in Kigali at the Norrsken East Africa, which will, among other things, support Rwanda's economic and social development, including in areas such as climate and environment, good governance, and the implementation of Rwanda's progressive refugee policies.

"I hope it will encourage more collaboration between green entrepreneurs and investors from Denmark and Rwanda," commented Pascal Murasira, Managing Director at Norrsken East Africa.

Over the past years, Rwanda has been making milestones in combatting climate change ranging from biodiversity conservation, environmental crime investigation, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and climate finance among others.

For instance, in June 2022, Rwanda launched the Green Growth and Climate Resilience Strategy with key objectives of achieving energy security and low carbon energy supply that supports the development of green industry and services and avoids deforestation.

The two countries enjoy bilateral relations in various spheres, including politics and refugee management.