Rwanda: Five Things We Learnt From APR Win Over Police FC

Champions APR FC pipped title challengers Police FC 1-0 in Sunday's security derby of the Primus National League week 17 at Kigali Pele Stadium.

It was a tense game from which midfielder Jean Bosco Ruboneka stole the show, netting a stunner inside the penalty box in the 65th minute to give the army club the three maximum points at the expense of the law enforcers.

Times Sport takes a look at five talking points from the crunch encounter which left APR as the only side unbeaten in the 2023/24 campaign.

Mashami's questionable tactics

Police FC coach Vincent Mashami played striker Peter Agblevor on top as his new signing was heavily policed by APR centre back Clément Niyigena.

Niyigena was all over the Ghanaian as he gave him no space to operate while on duty upfront. Agblevor couldn't play his normal game and it was evident he needed a striking partner to complement his efforts.

Mashami had Moro Sumaila and Bienvenue Mugenzi on the bench to choose who would join him in attack but he instead kept using one attacker as he removed the former Musanze striker to pave way for Mugenzi in the 70th minute.

Niyigena had a filled day as he easily dealt with Mugenzi as well.

Moro warmed up for 45 minutes and he was never used. A two-man attack would have been very beneficial for Police FC to break down the APR defense.

Bigirimana's unproductive style of play

The former Kiyovu Sports star midfielder was at his prime during the first round of the league but he is now gradually becoming a burden at Police FC and it is strange as to why the coaches haven't noticed it.

Bigirimana is full of unnecessary antics and he holds on to the ball for long instead of releasing it to the attackers. Against APR, Peter Agblevor made five decent runs waiting for the Burundian to pass the ball early to him but he rather chose to hold on to it...and he either lost it or gave a faulty pass.

Kwintonda's master class performance

Bacca Kwitonda is arguably one of the most underrated players in the Primus National League. He doesn't get the applause he deserves despite his talent.

Against Police, he ran the show with a superb outing and even set up Bosco Ruboneka's goal in the 65th minute.

Amavubi coach Frank Spittler was at the Stadium and he might have taken notice of the left-footed winger.

Ndahiro was Police's weakest link

Right from the blast of the whistle for the start of the game by referee Claude Ishimwe, APR identified the left side of the Police FC defense where Derrick Ndahiro was operating as the weakest area.

APR's attack was most of the time passing at that part as they completely mesmerized Ndahiro. Mashami had Eric Rutanga on the bench and he could have brought him as early as the second half began as an improvised left back but he stuck to the Ugandan.

It was Ndahiro's area that APR initiated their goal after he was beaten and Abedi Bigirimana who dropped back to cover failed to clear the lines.

Ruboneka could make no mistake to break the deadlock.

APR might go unbeaten this season

Thierry Froger's APR played without their main striker Victor Mbaoma who is still nursing an injury...but they still excelled.

The Frenchman faced Police without any top striker as it was Bacca, Niyibizi, and Shaiboub who were rotating as false 9s throughout the game and they got the job done.

The military side looks good and, as it stands now, no team can face their fire power though football sometimes defies logic.

They have the needed character and experience to go all out even when they are without their key players.