Rwanda: Mozambican Army Chief Visits Rwanda

22 January 2024
The New Times (Kigali)

The Chief of General Staff of the Mozambique Armed Forces (FADM), Admiral Joaquim Mangrasse, on January 22 visited Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Headquarters in Kigali where he was welcomed by the RDF Chief of Defence Staff, General Mubarakh Muganga.

Locals and officials in areas where Rwandan and Mozambican security forces operate together in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique's northernmost Province, have said the joint forces did "a very good job" in purging terrorists from three key regions.

"They engaged in bilateral discussions aimed at enhancing the current relations between the two military forces," an RDF statement reads. Admiral Mangrasse also paid a courtesy call to Minister of Defence Juvenal Marizamunda.

Speaking after the visit, Mangrasse said "We discussed the ongoing collaboration in our collective efforts to combat terrorism, underscoring the imperative for its steadfast continuation until we achieve victory.

"Our conversation extended to various domains, particularly focusing on training, joint exercises, and the strategic approach to persistently counter the common enemy, which is terrorism in Cabo Delgado."

The Chief of General Staff of the Mozambique Armed Forces (FADM) and his delegation are in Rwanda for a two-day working visit.

The two countries' troops have strengthened their collaboration through ongoing efforts reflecting a deepening relationship aimed at fostering regional security and solidarity against common threats.

Admiral Mangrasse, in August 2023, visited Rwanda security forces' control center in his country's northernmost Province, Cabo Delgado, to welcome the new Rwandan Joint Task Force Commander, Maj Gen Alexis Kagame.

