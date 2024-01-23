Uganda's Safeboda Eyes Kenyan Entry After Exit

23 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Ugandan motorbike taxi and delivery platform SafeBoda will be resuming its operations in the country after exiting the market about three years ago.

The firm announced on its X platform that it will be making a comeback into the country within the next 12 days.

"SafeBoda is coming to Nairobi!" the tech firm posted.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, SafeBoda left the Kenyan market, citing harsh economic challenges that impacted the boda boda sector, e-commerce, and food delivery businesses.

It then said that it would be focusing its operations on the Ugandan and Nigerian markets.

When it exited, it had enlisted over 4,000 riders in Kenya.

"This decision is a hard one for SafeBoda to make. We know that this will negatively impact our community of drivers. Our community is at the core of what we do as SafeBoda," it said in 2020.

