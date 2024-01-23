Kenya: Uasin Gishu Residents Propose Tribunal to Settle Affordable Housing Programme Related Disputes

Eldoret — Residents of Uasin Gishu County have urged lawmakers to consider incorporating a provision for a tribunal to address any disputes that may emanate from the transactions of the affordable housing project.

Speaking during the fifth day of public hearings on the Affordable Housing Bill conducted at the Eldoret County Hall, lawyer Nicholas Tarira observed there might be an oversubscription on the housing units, locking some of those who have registered and paid deposits out.

He further noted that there might arise other disputes concerning contractors who deliver housing units with defaults, hence disenfranchising the buyers.

National Assembly Committee on Financial and National Planning chairperson Kuria Kimani clarified that those charged the Housing Levy would not be automatic owners of the housing units.

This is after a number of residents sought to know if those charged the housing levy would be prioritized in the allocation of houses.

"There is no relationship between the housing levy and the affordable housing program. The fact that you're deducted 1.5 per cent of your gross pay does not guarantee you house ownership. You have to register and pay a deposit to get allocated a house because the levy is just like any other tax that the government charges you", the Molo MP told the residents.

At the same time, Uasin Gishu County Executive Member for Lands, Housing, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Janet Kosgey who sought to know how the sectional property housing rate will be managed. She also observed that there would be need to create a legal framework outlining how the devolved units would partner with the State Department of Housing on joint expansion of services such as water and sewerage.

Some residents also sought that the law incorporates provisions on green housing and adoption of latest building technologies.

The Committee is set to conduct public hearings at the Kenya School of Government in Kabarnet, Baringo County on Wednesday.