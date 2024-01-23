Kenya: Let Us Not Be Transfixed With Childish Politics of Succession, DP Gachagua Pleads With Mt Kenya Leaders

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua reiterated calls for unity in the Mount Kenya region, urging leaders to steer clear of succession politics.

Gachagua said Tuesday when he met with Nyandarua Members of County Assembly at his Karen residence in Nairobi that the current focus should be on addressing critical challenges facing Kenyans, including youth unemployment, drugs and substance abuse, and economic issues.

He cautioned leaders against being fixated on political matters, particularly succession discussions

"Let us not be transfixed with childish politics of succession, of elections. We have barely come from elections, one and a half years. People want services. Let us refrain from those issues(politics)," he said.

He appealed to the regional leaders to unite under President William Ruto as agreed upon during the campaign period and deliver services to citizens.

Gachagua's plea comes at a time when is facing a challenge from a faction of lawmakers within the Mt Kenya region.

Kiharu lawmaker Ndindi Nyoro has emerged as a possible challenger for Gachagua who was handpicked to be the ruling party's deputy presidential flag bearer despite indications that Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki emerged as the preferred candidate during a conclave by senior UDA politicians.

Jostling over the running mate slot saw Kindiki skip an event to unveil Gachagua with the then Tharaka Nithi Senator announcing that he would take a break from politics.

The simmering conflict between Nyoro, 38, and DP Gachagua has threatened to divide the region considered a crucial bloc for any leader eyeing the country's presidency.

Nyoro-allied leaders and those backing Gachagua have engaged in a supremacy battle over who the Mt Kenya Kingpin should be.

Speaking in a separate event last week, Gachagua claimed that there was a scheme to divide the Mt Kenya region voting bloc.

Gachagua, however, said the schemers will not succeed in their mission as he asked the leaders to focus on development and socio-economic growth of the people.

"Those scheming to divide the region should know that the people of Mt Kenya are intelligent and are aware of what is happening," he said on January 19.

"Those seeking to divide us are enemies of the region. Our relevance in national leadership lies on our unity. We know what disunity and divisive polities us in 2992 and 1997 elections did."