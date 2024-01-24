South Africa: Scholar Transport Crisis Leaves Eastern Cape Students Stranded - South African News Briefs - January 24, 2023

Scholar Transport Crisis Leaves Eastern Cape Students Stranded

In the Eastern Cape, hundreds of primary and secondary school students have been left stranded without scholar transport since the new school year began a week ago, reports News24. Despite the recent launch of the Learner Transport Management System, aimed at improving the efficiency of scholar transport services, students in Kuyga, Humansdorp, and St Francis Bay continue to face disruptions, with some waiting in vain for hours daily. The failure of transport services is reportedly linked to non-payment issues. Frustrated parents have engaged with local authorities, threatening protests if a solution is not found. The Department of Transport acknowledges the problem and assures ongoing efforts to address the scholar transport crisis, emphasizing the importance of resolving the matter promptly. Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance opposition party plans an #InTheirShoes solidarity walk to draw attention to the plight of affected students.

Drug Kingpin 'Vet' Murphy Sentenced to 18 Years in Landmark Cape Town Case

Infamous drug kingpin Fadwaan "Vet" Murphy has been sentenced to 18 years in prison and fined R2 million by the Cape Town high court for his involvement in a criminal enterprise flooding the Cape Flats with tik (methamphetamine), reports TimesLIVE. The court found Murphy guilty on 197 counts, including money laundering and drug dealing. His company, Ulterior Trading Solutions, was deemed a front to conceal these activities. Murphy's ex-wife, Shafieka Murphy, received a 15-year sentence for managing the enterprise. The court revealed that Murphy used illicit funds to acquire properties, including a five-bedroom house with two swimming pools. Murphy applied to appeal and the case has been postponed to January 29.

National Soccer Team Eyes Round of 16 Spot

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos expresses confidence in the team's progress and chances of advancing to the round of 16 at the African Cup of Nations, reports eNCA. Currently standing second in their group behind Mali, South Africa needs just one point in their upcoming match against Tunisia to secure a spot beyond the group stages. Broos believes in the team's capability to secure the necessary results and continue their journey in the tournament.

