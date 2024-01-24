Tanzania: 10 Arrested Over Killing of Security Guard

MWANZA: POLICE in Mwanza have arrested 10 people for allegedly killing a security guard, Mr Yumen Elias, a resident of the Nyashishi area in the region.

Mr Elias was killed with a sharp object on the head.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday at his office, Mwanza Regional Police Commander Wilbrod Mutafungwa said the incident happened on January 16 this year at 9 pm at the Mwananchi.

He said they arrested the suspects on January 18 this year at different places.

Mr Mutafungwa named the suspects involved in the murder as Mr Julius Joseph, Mr Paul John, Mr Leonidas Juma, Mr Abdallah Hassan,Mr Edward Boniphace and Mr Mussa Robert.

Others are Mr Steven Emmanuel,Mr George Mang'era, Mr Hamis Omary and Mr Charles Chacha. He said the suspects will be brought to court when the investigation is completed.

In another development, the Police is holding six people for forging various government documents to get money from various people who lost their documents to get jobs and other services in various government departments.

The Mwanza regional police commander Mr Wilbroad Mutafungwa said that the operation to arrest the suspects started on January 15 and ended on January 19 this year in the Nyamagana and Ilemela districts in the Mwanza region.

"The Police Force in collaboration with various government Institutions has succeeded in arresting six people with various specimens that they have been using to forge documents," he said.

He named the arrested suspects as Mr Vedastus Faustine, Mr Joseph Ladislaus, Mr Lameck Paschal, Mr Paul Odumbe, Mr Evarist Abby and Mr Abdul Kiraka.

He said all the suspects are still interrogated and when the investigation is completed, they will bring it to Court.