Rwanda: Peace Cup - Crisis-Hit Kiyovu Eliminated as Rayon Advance to Quarterfinals

Kiyovu SC threw away their chance of qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Peace Cup when Gorilla scored an away goal during their 3-1 loss to the Green Baggies i in the round of 16 at Kigali Pelé Stadium on Tuesday, January 23.

The Mumena-based side had left their financial crisis behind and joined hands for the battle as they looked to come from their 2-0 first leg loss to Gorilla FC and secure a quarterfinal berth.

However, their head coach Joselin Bipfubusa reportedly refused to appear on the touchline in the second leg until his wages are cleared. Club assistant coach Khalil Sebarera took charge of the match in the Burundian absence...and he almost got the job done.

But an away goal rule cost them as the two sides played out a 3-3 aggregate draw after two legs.

Kiyovu headed into the game without their head coach Jocelyn Bipfubusa who reportedly refused to return to the touchline until his wages are cleared.

It was Kiyovu who looked the superior side right from the onset and their dominance resulted in a superb goal from Sherif Bayo in the 43rd minute.

After halftime, offensive midfielder Fred Muhozi made it 2-0 in the 65th minute with a sublime finish to draw level with Gorilla.

Kiyovu's qualification hopes were dealt a huge blow after Mustapha Nsengiyumva reduced the deficit in the 78th minute to give Gorilla a glimmer of home.

Bayo completed a brace in the 83rd minute as they went 3-1 up and were left needing one more goal to qualify.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But Gorilla FC, sensing danger, deployed almost all their men back as they defended gallantly in the final service minutes of the game.

The Green Baggies won 3-1 but the victory was not enough for them to qualify.

Slow start for Mette

It was not the best way French coach Julien Mette wanted to start his new chapter at Rayon Sports after taking over the club last week as his side were handed a surprise 2-1 defeat at the hands of second division side Interforce.

The Blues were humbled but, unlike Kiyovu, they held on to progress to the quarterfinal on a 5-2 aggregate win, having cruised to a 4-0 win over Interforce in the first leg.

Interforce took a 2-0 lead after scoring in either half to give Mette a reality check despite still leading the game 4-2 on aggregate.

Joackiam Ojera could have pulled one back in the 75th minute but he saw his penalty saved to the dismay of Blues fans.

Rayon had to wait for a goal until the 83rd minute when Hadji Iraguha put his name on the scoresheet but it could help them avoid a defeat.

Gorilla and Rayon will know their next opponents in the quarter finals in a draw which will take place after Wednesday's round of 16 second leg fixtures.