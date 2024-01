Mombasa — Shakahola massacre cult leader Paul Mackenzie has been charged with manslaughter in a Mombasa court.

Mackenzie was charged together with his wife and 93 other co-accused who all pleaded not guilty to the 238 counts.

The plea taking took four hours with each count in the 479 page charge sheet being read aloud.

Last week, Mackenzie and his associates were charged with terror-related offences before a Shanzu Court.

They all denied the charges.