Kenya: Ichung'wah Says Meeting of 3 Arms of Govt Was Timely

Nairobi — National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung'wah has described the three arms of government meeting convened by President William Ruto was timely.

Ichung'wah said Kenya Kwanza Members of parliament will be at the forefront in ensuring that legislative reforms required to help eliminate corruption are enacted in parliament.

"Whatever policy legislative and administrative policy interventions that you require from parliament we shall be at the forefront in ensuring that they are enacted to help us deal with the scourge of corruption," he said.

Ichung'wah commended President William Ruto meeting with the Chief Justice Martha Koome stating that strong unity between the Executive, legislature and the Judiciary will help the embattled arm of government get rid of the vice that still remains to be a threat to the nation.

"Since we are all now agreed as Kenyans that corruption and state capture are a danger not just to us as a nation today but even to the future. We want to thank you for convening the meeting that the judiciary requested. Those in the Judiciary, us in the legislature and the executive agree that corruption is a problem in Kenya," he said.

The Nation Assembly majority leader urged president Ruto to ignore the Opposition who opposed the meeting stating it compromised judicial independence.

Ichung'wah slammed those who rejected the dialogue proposing formation of a state capture commission as a short-term measure to fight the vice.

According to him the commission will deal decisively with how public office holders use their power to perpetuate corruption in the country.

"I have a small proposal that I will be bringing to the table that in the medium term to the long term for this country to be able to address the question of corruption we must institute a state capture commission. The commission will deal with how people who hold offices in this country use their offices to capture the state through corruption," said Ichung'wah.

On his part Mugirango South Mp Silvanus Osoro who is also the National Assembly Majority whip emphasized the need for peaceful dialogue.

"The era of people or leaders speaking at each other ended a long time ago! The era we are in right now is speaking with each other," he said.

The Executive, Judiciary and the Legislature are set to submit proposals on a renewed anti-graft campaign before the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) within a period of 30 days.

The agreement is part of consensus following a meeting between the Heads of the three arms of government convened by President William Ruto at State House in Nairobi.