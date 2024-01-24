Kenya: Governor's Seat Should Be Solely Reserved for Women - Ichung'wah

Nakuru — National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung'wah has proposed that the county Governor position should be reserved for women because of their better performance.

Speaking in Gilgil, Nakuru county, Tuesday the Kikuyu Member of Parliament stated that women leaders have been performing very well in the governorship position as compared to their male counterparts.

Ichung'wah pointed out the need for constitutional reforms emphasizing that in order to proclaim the county governor position to be subject to affirmative action, constitutional amendments are required.

"If there comes a time when we will be able to change our constitution. The county governor position seat should be for affirmative action exclusively for women leaders," he said.

During the August 2022 polls, Nakuru county topped the list of women elected leaders with women in the top three seats contested.

The sitting governor Susan Kihika won the gubernatorial seat after defeating Lee Kinyanjui of Jubilee Party while the Senate seat was won by Tabitha Karanja-the Managing Director of Keroche Breweries Limited.

The Woman Representative's seat was taken by Liza Chelule who retained the seat.

All the three who won were vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

Other women leaders who also won parliamentary seats, include Martha Wangari the current Mp for Gilgil constituency, Irene Njoki, (Bahati), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Charity Kathambi (Njoro) and Grace Mwathi MCA of Bahati Ward.

Seven female governors including Suzan Kihika for Nakuru were elected in the August 9, 2022, general election.

This was the highest number since the implementation of the devolved system of government in 2013.

Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru secured a second term in office while Gladys Wanga clinched Hombay governor seat.

Others include Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos),Kawira Mwangaza (Meru),Fatuma Achani (Kwale), and Cecily Mbarire (Embu).