Kenya: Kindiki Terms Uda Squabbling 'Tactless, Anti-People and Primitive'

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has told off a section of leaders in the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party to keep him out of the 2027 elections talk as the succession debate in the Mt Kenya region gains momentum.

Kindiki termed the ongoing succession debate as "tactless, anti-people and primitive."

"It [is] a blot on the maturity of our democracy," he said asking leaders to refrain from involving him in the debate.

"The ongoing debate ought to stop, but if it must proceed, I respectfully request that my name should not be dragged in it."

The Interior CS noted that his current focus is "spearheading the Kenya Kwanza's transformation agenda for the Country to guarantee a sustainably safe homeland for the current and future generations".

He added his current role as the country's security chief demands undivided focus.

"This sensitive role demands relentless focus and total abstinence from all manner of distracting misadventure," he added.

Gachagua besieged

The emergence of an axis challenging Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has seen Kindiki dragged into Mt Kenya succession politics with some leaders asking President William Ruto to reconsider his choice for running mate in 2027.

On January 20, East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member Maina Karobia claimed the existence of a deal for President William Ruto to reciprocate support for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Karobia who spoke in the company of the Deputy President suggested the two leaders have a deal similar to the 2012 pact between Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto.

His assertion, despite there being no public reference of the deal, comes at a time Gachagua is facing a challenge from a section of lawmakers within the Mt Kenya region.

Kiharu lawmaker Ndindi Nyoro has emerged as a possible challenger for Gachagua who was handpicked to be the ruling party's deputy presidential flagbearer despite indications that Kindiki emerged as the preferred candidate during a conclave by senior UDA politicians.

Jostling over the running mate slot saw Kindiki skip an event to unveil Gachagua with the then Tharaka Nithi Senator announcing that he would take a break from politics.

"During the 2022 campaigns we said it was President Ruto ten years without a break and the same for DP Gachagua. I urge my colleagues in the Mt Kenya region that we focus on development and success of the President not succession of leadership, let us stop the politics and internal wrangles," Karobia said on Saturday.

Supremacy battle

The simmering conflict between Nyoro, 38, and DP Gachagua has threatened to divide the region considered a crucial bloc for any leader eyeing the country's presidency.

Nyoro-allied leaders and those backing Gachagua have engaged in a supremacy battle over who the Mt Kenya Kingpin should be.

On Tuesday, Deputy Gachagua reiterated calls for unity in the Mount Kenya region, urging leaders to steer clear of succession politics.

Gachagua said when he met with Nyandarua Members of County Assembly at his Karen residence in Nairobi that the current focus should be on addressing critical challenges facing Kenyans, including youth unemployment, drugs and substance abuse, and economic issues.

"We have barely come from elections, one and a half years. People want services. Let us refrain from those issues(politics)," the DP said.