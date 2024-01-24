Tanzania: TZ Embassy in Saudi Arabia Seeks More Study Opportunities

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR: IN efforts to increase opportunities for Tanzanians to study abroad, the country's embassy in Saudi Arabia has introduced the locals' familiarisation tour to universities and other higher learning institutions in the Asian continent nation.

"I would like to take this opportunity to inform you that some of the good developments happening here at the Embassy, among others, we have started a special programme to visit universities, with the aim of establishing and developing relations between the universities in Saudi Arabia and Tanzania," Ambassador Dr Mohammed Juma Abdalla has said.

He was speaking with a group of government senior officials and ambassadors from Tanzania who recently visited his office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He informed them that so far, his team has visited two universities to discuss how to strengthen relations to benefit Tanzanian students and academicians.

"The visits will help increase study opportunities for Tanzanian students, and also increase collaboration in research works between Tanzania and Saudi Arabian researchers, and promote standards in areas we have not been performing well," the Ambassador pointed out.

He said that after the tour/visits to the higher learning institutions in the Middle East country, information will be compiled and presented to the Chief Secretary (CS) for evaluation before consideration for further steps.

In the entourage, Ambassador Dr Abdalla led team visited the 'Islamic University of Imam Mohammad Ibn Saudi' in Riyadh and met with the President of the College, Prof Ahmed bin Salem Alaamri.

They discussed strengthening cooperation between the college and the universities of Tanzania, especially in the funding of Arabic language training, religious studies and training and educational curricula.

In response, Prof Al Amaari further said: "Our College is one of the institutions, which fund Tanzanian students here in Saudi Arabia."

A total of 33 students have completed their studies at the college, and 32 are continuing students in various fields and levels at the College.

Dr Abdalla also visited the King Saudi University of Riyadh and met with Prof Abdullah S. Al Salman, Vice-Chancellor of the College. They also discussed cooperation between the College and Tanzanian Universities in several fields of study including research and scholarships.