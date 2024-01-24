Africa: Diplomatic Corp Encourages Angola's Peace Efforts in Africa

Luanda — The Diplomatic Corp accredited in Angola encouraged the Angolan Government on Tuesday to continue its efforts to pacify conflict regions in Africa for the stability of the continent.

The encouragement is contained in a message read by the Dean of the Diplomatic Corp and Ambassador of Morocco, Saadia El Alaoui, during the New Year's greetings ceremony, at the Presidential Palace, in Luanda.

Saadia El Alaoui highlighted the commitment of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to stability in Africa.

She said that, thanks to the efforts, Angola "has demonstrated, once again, its ability to face several challenges in a very complex environment".

For the Diplomatic Corp, Angola has affirmed its commitment to stability in Africa, "in full accordance with the role of President João Lourenço as Champion of Peace and National Reconciliation, designated by the African Union."

She cited the facts that, during the last year, marked Angola both regionally, internationally and internally.

Throughout 2023, Angola implemented an intense diplomatic agenda, achieving relevant objectives, through the organization of a series of high-level meetings and conferences, he said.

As examples, he cited, in particular, the quadripartite summit on peace efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the high-level meeting on the situation in the Central African Republic (CAR).

On behalf of her colleagues, the Moroccan diplomat congratulated the President of the Republic for assuming the presidency of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), in August 2023.

She highlighted Angola's international agenda in 2023, which 'was dynamic and marked by a set of international visits, high-level meetings and multisectoral partnerships'.

She also spoke about the strategy for placing Angolan staff in regional and international organizations.

In October 2023, Luanda hosted the 147th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (UIP), contributing to the affirmation of dynamic parliamentary diplomacy, she recalled.

Less than a month later, he continued, he hosted the 3rd Luanda Biennial, reinforcing his engagement with the culture of peace, security, African citizenship and democracy.

She said that, in the year 2023, the hottest year since the beginning of meteorological analyses, Angola contributed to the global effort to combat climate change and included the UN Sustainable Development Goals among its priorities.

"It is up to us all to accompany Angola in its sincere commitment to this challenge that threatens all of humanity, we are all witnesses of the progress made by Angola.

"In particular, large projects such as the Lobito Corridor, which at the same time stimulates international trade flows", she highlighted.

He also considered African economic integration, contributing to the achievement of the objectives of the African continental free trade area and diversifying the economies of the countries involved".

He praised the new international airport "Dr António Agostinho Neto" which will make Luanda a national, regional and international connection platform.

Likewise, he mentioned that the Angolan Government has several actions underway to diversify the economy, with emphasis on the promotion of national production, investment and job creation, education, infrastructure, the fight against corruption, all of them in favor of common growth and prosperity for the Angolan people.

As innovation is the engine of development, he welcomed the initiative to create the Luanda Science Center, which reflects Angola's commitment to scientific and technological development.

He congratulated the actions and initiatives of the First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço, in favor of the health of women and children, in particular the projects "Born free to shine" and "Take care of your health".

The year that just ended, he continued, was marked by several disturbing factors, in addition to natural disasters, earthquakes, floods and fires, we mainly witnessed intense armed conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, which continue to cause human and material losses.

He warned that this is a time of challenges to which it will not be possible to provide effective responses without concerted action at international level.

In this regard, he considered it important to urgently unite the efforts of the international community to ensure respect for international humanitarian law and abandon the logic of conflict and violence to ensure that peace prevails and the construction of a prosperous space for all the peoples of the region.

He considered it necessary to establish a lasting ceasefire, guarantee the protection of civilians, allow humanitarian aid to reach the population and relaunch the fair and global peace process in accordance with legality resolutions and the principles of international law.

He thanked the Angolan people for their 'warm welcome', a fact that allowed, in 2023, the Diplomatic Corp to make visits to several provinces of the country.

He promised to reinforce this practice, in 2024, with the aim of deepening cooperation in search of trade and investment opportunities that are reflected in improving the quality of life of the populations.

He particularly thanked the President of the Republic and the First Lady for receiving them at the Presidential Palace, wishing, on behalf of the entire diplomatic family, the presidential couple happiness, health, prosperity and complete success in carrying out their noble mission at the service of Angola and the Angolan people. PA/IZ/DOJ