Angola Defends Creation of a Sovereign State of Palestine

Luanda — The Angolan head of state, João Lourenço, defended on Tuesday in Luanda the creation of the independent and sovereign state of Palestine, as the only way to put a definitive end to the old and very violent conflict between Jews and Palestinians.

When speaking at the New Year's greetings ceremony addressed to the Diplomatic Corp accredited in Angola, he pointed out that, before the Palestinian people are completely exterminated, while there is still time, the United Nations, namely its Security Council, must take concrete steps towards the materialization of its own resolutions, which reflect the expressed will of the overwhelming majority of its members.

Considers it necessary to create the independent and sovereign State of Palestine, as the only way to put a definitive end to this old and very violent conflict, placing the two peoples (Jewish and Palestinian) and the two States of Israel and Palestine living side by side by side, in peace and harmony, cooperating in a normal way as is supposed to happen between neighboring countries that share common borders.

"History will condemn us in the future if we maintain complicit silence today and do nothing to end this massacre of civilians in the Gaza Strip", he stressed.

João Lourenço highlighted that Angola looks with great concern at the events that have been occurring in recent years on different continents, where we are witnessing the violation of International Law and the fundamental principles of the UN Charter.

In his view, this represents a real threat to international peace and security, exemplifying the case of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Understands that the world cannot accept that the law of the strongest prevails over the established international order, which is governed by principles accepted by all UN member states which, without resorting to force of arms, have complete freedom and the right to fight for its reform with a view to better adapting to the reality of the world, different from that after the end of the Second World War.

"If we consider it normal that certain countries can occupy and annex other people's territories just because they feel they have the right to and because they are a military power, then we will be transforming our planet into a true jungle without rules and opening the way to the danger of a full-scale arms race. global, which will lead to a reduction in investments in infrastructure, education, health, housing and job creation", he said

He noted that in the Middle East, after the sad events of October 7th, which victimized peaceful civilian citizens and were generally condemned, despite Israel's right to defend the country and protect its citizens.

He recalled that for more than a hundred days there has been a disproportionate reaction, which has led, in this period, to the death of more than 25 thousand Palestinian citizens, including thousands of defenseless children, 'which, as we know, are certainly not terrorists."

The Statesman said he understands that, in all wars, there are collateral damages that can affect innocent civilians, but never in this number and proportion in which the possible human and infrastructure collateral damage is much greater than the targets pursued. A.D/DOJ