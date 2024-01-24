Rwanda to Acquire 200 Ambulances for Enhanced Healthcare Delivery

Rwanda is set to acquire 200 ambulances so as to enhance medical response across the country, according to Minister of Health, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana.

Nsazimana announced the development, on January 23, during the 19th National Dialogue Council, or Umushyikirano, a forum in which Rwandans discuss issues of national importance including national development, unity, and youth empowerment.

Currently, the country has 210 ambulances out of the 500 required for the health sector to deliver quick and efficient medical services.

While participating in a panel discussion about economic resilience, the potential of traditional and emerging sectors, Nsanzimana said that some of the ambulances are already in the country and deployed to priority hospitals.

"By the end of this year [2024], the issue of shortages of ambulances will have been fixed and the next phase is ensuring that they are equipped with the right technology to enhance the functioning and swiftness in response."

While many strides have been made in the health sector in terms of boosting the infrastructure of hospitals and enhancing medical treatment of different diseases, Nsanzimana acknowledged the gap in medical practitioners available for patients.

Currently, the ratio of doctors to patients is one doctor per 1,000 patients while the desired ratio should be four doctors per 1,000 patients.

"We, therefore, introduced a programme to quadruple the current number in four years and we have been doing this over the past seven months. This is increasing the enrolment of medical students by three times. We also enrolled 1,000 midwife students to address the shortage."

Among recent achievements, Nsanzimana noted the completion of Nyabikenke District Hospital, the first-ever maternal hospital in Muhanga District, and transforming 10 hospitals in every district to the level of a University Teaching Hospital so as to reduce the distance travelled by patients seeking healthcare.

The Minister encouraged Rwandans to do regular medical check ups to know their health status, and to exercise more, to avoid most of the prevalent non-communicable diseases that people in the country face.

"Our health is our greatest investment."