Tunisia: Ariana-Local Elections - Two Candidates in Ettaamir Present Their Programmes

24 January 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Two candidates are vying to win the seat of the Ettaamir imada in Ariana city in the run-off local elections.

They are Khaled Farjaoui and Tarek Mili, who obtained 208 and 191 votes, respectively, in the first round.

Tarek Mili promised to work to facilitate access to local services, launch new projects, foster employment for higher education graduates, take action to preserve the environment and provide assistance to deprived families.

His electoral programme also calls for the creation of children's play spaces, enhanced security, better transport and the development of schools and a producer-to-consumer market.

For his part, candidate Khaled Ferjaoui pledged to provide social security cover for jobseekers and support for people with special needs.

On the economic front, he promised to endeavour to ensure better operation of the wholesale market, reopen the municipal abattoir, encourage young people to become entrepreneurs and set up a taxi rank at Ettaamir.

