Kenya: 'We Will Have No Mercy On Any Kenya Cup Opponent'

Nairobi — Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) RFC captain Griffin Musila has warned their opponents that the bankers are relentless in their pursuit for a first Kenya Cup crown since 2021.

Musila said they will continually approach every match ruthlessly and will not go easy on any of their opponents.

"The next step is to always go for the win...yeah, we are going to go hard. We appreciate all our opponents and we respect them a lot but we are always going to go harder against them," Musila said.

The bankers remain unbeaten following their 36-11 win over the University of Strathmore Leos at their Ruaraka backyard on Saturday.

The match dubbed 'Di Baddest derby' -- in honour of Jerry Olola who played for both teams -- came to life within two minutes courtesy of a Peter Kilonzo try.

Two more tries from winger Austin Sikutwa and Musila gave the bankers a commanding 17-0 lead heading into the breather.

The second half saw the eight-time Kenya Cup champions extend their lead through Kolian Persinan and Brian Wahinya's try, preceded by a penalty goal.

Dissecting the proceedings of the game, the skipper was gracious to give the students their flowers, noting they had given as much as they had received.

"The strategy was to just go hard on them because if you give your opponents the chance to come at you...like they did in the second half...you can see what happened. The strategy is to always go first and go hard," he said.

Musila further appreciated their fans for their unwavering support.

"We are 23 players in the squad and our fans are like our 24th, 25th or the 26th man. They just give us the psyche to play on and push on. Every day they talk to us and some of them come and watch us in training. We love them," he said.

Reaping the fruits

Amidst their slaloming run, the bankers have had to make do without the services of Shujaa skipper Vincent Onyala, Samuel Asati and Festus Shiasi, all of who have been on international duty with the national 7s team.

Backs coach Mariko Mshila attributed their feat to KCB's investment in young players over the years who have subsequently come of age to provide crucial depth in the squad.

"The depth is good...we have been building it for quite some time and we are seeing the fruits starting to show now. With every game you have different strategies...one game at a time as usual. Five out of five wins is good but we now look forward to the next game," he said.

The bankers, who lie second on the Kenya Cup standings, next play Nakuru RFC at the Nakuru Athletic Club on Saturday.