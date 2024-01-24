Kenya: Twiga Foods Settles Google Cloud Debt Dispute With IT Firm

23 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Agri-tech firm Twiga Foods has settled a Google Cloud Services debt dispute with Incentro Africa, a global Google Cloud provider.

The debt wrangle between the two companies began in September last year when Incentro Africa served a statutory demand for $261,878 in debt payments to Twiga Foods.

However, Twiga Foods went to court to block Incentro's move to liquidate it, citing ulterior motives before Justice Josephine Mong'are.

Later, the tech company got a reprieve after the judge blocked liquidation calls by Incentro.

Mong'are then gave the two sides 60 days to iron out their differences.

After talks, they agreed to settle the dispute out of court after recent investments into Twiga Foods by Creadev and Juven.

"His commitment and decisiveness have been instrumental in resolving the dispute and rekindling our partnership," said Dennis de Weerd, CEO of Incentro Africa.

"This collaboration marks a significant step towards a stronger and more productive relationship between Twiga Foods and Incentro Africa," he added.

Zuber Momoniat, CFO of Twiga, says, "This step is a testament to our restored faith. Both Twiga Foods and Incentro Africa recognised the need to renegotiate the terms of the Google Cloud contract in light of the current global economic climate."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

