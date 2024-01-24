Somalia: Somali Parliament Endorses Resolution Paving the Wat for Constitutional Changes

Mogadishu, Somalia — The lawmakers of Somalia's Federal parliament on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution on procedural rules for constitutional changes.

The Speaker of the House Sheikh Aden Madobe announced at the end of the session which was marred by chaos 180 MPs voted in favor of the resolution and 30 MPs voted against it.

In May 2023, the Somali government and the Federal member states held their National Consultative Council Forum in Mogadishu, which where they agreed to hold a direct vote.

After the deal, Somalia began to revamp its political system, with the FGS-FMS pact calling for the transition to a presidential system beginning in 2024 despite some objections.

Since 2000, Somalia's general elections have been held through a complex indirect process, a source of power struggles and instability which, according to many observers.

Since his election in May 2022, Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud has stepped up his efforts to extricate Somalia from the chronic instability in which it has been living for decades.

In particular, he has declared an "all-out war" on the radical affiliated group that has been fighting the internationally-backed federal government for over 15 years.