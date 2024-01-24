Kenya: Media Council Condemns Public Brawl Involving 3 Siaya Journalists

Nairobi — The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has denounced Sunday's public brawl involving three journalists in Siaya terming the incident unacceptable.

In a statement on Tuesday, David Omwoyo, the Council's CEO said the incident serves to undermine public trust in the media and erodes professional credibility of journalists.

"Journalists resorting to physical fights and engaging in slander not only jeopardize their professional credibility but also undermine the principle of responsible journalism," Omwoyo said.

"Journalists have a responsibility to conduct themselves with integrity and decorum even in the face of aggression," he went on to state.

The Media Council also called out biased reporting by media outlets on the matter, urging the three media houses involved to seek mediation.

"We encourage journalist to uphold their commitment to truth, accuracy and objectivity and priorities dialogue and constructive criticism over personal attacks or violence," Omwoyo said.

He said MCK had investigated the matter but appealed on media houses involved to activate internal proceedings to address the matter.

Omwoyo warned "any accredited journalist engaged in such altercations risk losing their registration with the Council."

During the incident on Sunday, Star newspaper correspondent Josiah Odanga sustained injuries following a scuffle with Ramogi's George Amolo and K24's Mary Goretty at an event convened by Gem lawmaker Elisha Odhiambo.