Kenya: Ruto Urges Kenya Kwanza Leaders to Stop Succession Politics

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged Kenya Kwanza leaders to refrain from engaging in succession politics.

The head of state who was speaking in Gilgil, Nakuru County maintained that he is working with deputy president Rigathi Gachagua to mentor the youthful leaders in the ruling United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA).

"The deputy president and I have a plan. We said we will give mentorship to these young leaders in UDA. They however need to slow down for if they should up they will spoil things," the Head of State indicated.

He called on them to instead channel their energies to deliver service delivery to the electorate and ensure that they realize the Kenya kwanza manifesto.

"I want to ask them to step down any contestation, present or the future so that we can work together and focus on service delivery to the people of Kenya, "he added.

Kenya kwanza leaders drawn from the Mount Kenya region have been embroiled in a supremacy battle pitting the deputy president against leaders among them Kiharu lawmaker Ndindi Nyoro and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria.

Last week, a section of politicians from the region led by Muranga'a Senator Joe Nyutu endorsed Nyoro to succeed Gachagua as president Ruto's deputy in 2027, sentiments that have since sparked a heated debate among leaders from the region.

"We need somebody who can be able to make friends across the region. We are saying Ndindi Nyoro is the guy that will save the president in 2027," said Nyutu.

CS Kuria would later respond, daring the leader to face him directly.

"You cannot be declared an Olympic Swimming Champion for swimming in a bathtub. Oh, ye angling for regional supremacy, come and face me in the open Indian Ocean that is the great Republic of Kenya," he posted, in a coded message on his X account.