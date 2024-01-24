Kenya: President Ruto Says 3 Arms of Govt to Work Together in Graft War

Gilgil — The three arms of government have agreed to work together to tame corruption in their ranks, President William Ruto has said.

The Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary, he said, would use "a whole of government approach" to achieve the objective of eradicating the vice.

"I want to promise the people of Kenya that we are united and determined to root out the corruption menace from our country," he said.

Speaking during the opening of the Gilgil Technical and Vocational College in Nakuru County, he stressed that corruption, incompetence and vested interests are undermining the country's development.

The Head of State appealed to leaders, including those in civil society, religious institutions and the opposition, to close ranks and team up to support the fight against corruption.

He asked those in the opposition to stop politicising talks between the three arms of government, and instead share ideas on how the country's criminal justice system and the judiciary can be empowered to deal with corruption.

"It is not necessary for us to have a controversy on a matter that requires the collective effort of all Kenyans," he said.

President Ruto asked leaders to shun competitive politics and focus on service delivery to the people.

He said it would be an insult to the people if leaders keep politicking instead of delivering the promises they made to Kenyans.

"I ask all leaders, especially in Kenya Kwanza, to step down from contests for whatever position, present or future, so that we can focus on delivering to the people of Kenya," he said.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and majority leader of the National Assembly Kimani Ichungwa.

Others were MPs Martha Wangari, Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Irene Njoki (Bahati), Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes), David Gikaria (Nakuru East), Paul Chebor (Rongai), and Liza Chelule (Nakuru County).

Mr Gachagua asked President Ruto to disregard the opposition's criticism and continue engaging the leadership of the Legislature and Judiciary to address corruption in government.

He wondered why the Opposition was against talks between the three arms of government yet they (Opposition) have had similar meetings with the President.

At the same time, President Ruto said the Government is hiring an additional 2,000 tutors to boost technical colleges in the country.

The President said the government is establishing ICT hubs to prepare youth for online job opportunities.

He said the government aims to secure one million online jobs for Kenyan youth and a similar number of opportunities in the Affordable Housing Programme.

"I want to ask all institutions of government to work together to ensure Kenyan youth get jobs through government programmes," he said.

The MPs vowed to support resolutions made by the leadership of the three arms of government to strengthen the fight against corruption.

Mr Ichung'wah said Parliament is ready to make any amendments to the law to support the war on corruption.

"Corruption and State Capture are the biggest threats to the development of our country," he said.

He called for the establishment of a commission of inquiry on State Capture to deal with corruption and vested interests in the country.

Mr Gikaria faulted those using courts to sabotage government projects that are meant to benefit the people.

"We will not allow anyone to sabotage government programmes," he said.

Mr Gikaria commended Chief Justice Martha Koome for taking part in talks aimed at combating corruption in the Judiciary and the other arms of government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Wangari said it was the responsibility of the three arms of government to fight corruption.

"As the Legislature, we will play our part in the fight against corruption," she said.

Mr Osoro appealed to the Opposition not to politicise the fight against corruption, saying they should allow the three arms of government to work together to combat the vice.

He said corrupt judicial officials have made it easy for vested interests to manipulate the judiciary to sabotage government projects and serve their selfish and personal interests.

"Kenya won't make progress if we do not tame corruption in the judiciary," he said.

Ms Kihika called out those using the courts in Nakuru County to stop the people from acquiring title deeds for their land. - Presidential Communication Service