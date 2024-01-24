Kenya: Rugby Extravaganza Awaits Land of Ingokho and Obusuma as KRU Release Dates for 2023 National Sevens Circuit

Nairobi — Kakamega will host one of the legs of this year's National Sevens Circuit, which commence on July 27-28 with the Christie Sevens in Nairobi.

Katchmeka -- traditionally a rugby breeding ground in Kenya -- will host the KRU 7s on the weekend of August 3-4 as a replacement for the Tisap 7s that is traditionally held in neighbouring Eldoret.

It is also home to Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar and KRU Championships side, Masinde Muliro RFC.

After a one-weekend break on August 10-11, all roads will lead to Kisumu for the Dala 7s on August 17-18 before returning to Nairobi for the George Mwangi Kabeberi Memorial 7s on August 24-25.

Teams will get another breather on the weekend of August 30-September 1 before locking horns at the Driftwood 7s on September 7-8 and season-ender Prinsloo 7s at the Nakuru Athletic Club on September 14-15.

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) will be looking to defend their crown clinched last year when they topped the NSC standings with 113 points -- nine ahead of second-placed Kabras Sugar RFC.

National Sevens Circuit confirmed dates

Christie 7s | 27/28 July |Nairobi

KRU 7s |3/4 August | Kakamega

Dala 7s | 17/18 August | Kisumu

Kabeberi 7s |24/25 August | TBC

Driftwood 7s | 7/8 September | Mombasa

Prinsloo 7s | 14/15 September | Nakuru

The circuit structure

The tournament unfolds through a series of six events, scattered across six cities and towns in Kenya.

Teams engage in competition, each vying for the National Sevens Circuit overall title.

Points are accrued based on their finishing positions in these tournaments, ultimately determining the season's circuit champion.