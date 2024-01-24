Rwanda: Ministry of Health Grants Mount Kigali University Medical Centre License to Operate

Mount Kigali University has opened its recently licensed medical centre to the public. The Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Martin Kimemia, urges the community in Kigali City and its environs to visit the facility and learn how they can enhance their health.

Dr. Kimemia thanks the Ministry of Health for granting the university the license to operate the centre. The medical facility has the capacity to attend to 200 patients every day.

He said, "The University Medical Centre (UMC) will combine health services with health professions education, and research to provide the best possible care using cutting-edge technology and therapies. This is another way of contributing to the Government to achieve its mission of improving healthcare services in the country and providing trained personnel for the health sector."

The letter of authority dated 21st December 2023 and signed by the Minister of Health, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, reads in part: "Pursuant to the Ministerial Instructions N020/0002 of 11th October 2022 Governing Private Health Facilities, the Minister of Health hereby grants the licence and authorizes the private health facility to offer outpatient medical services in general medicine and dental care."

The letter further notes that, "The holder of this licence commits to abide by the quality of health services agreement co-signed with the Ministry of Health and other regulations for private health practice in Rwanda."

Dr. Kimemia points out that the facilities available will greatly benefit Mount Kigali University Students, staff and those around Kigali City in terms of early diagnosis and treatment.

He explains, "Sick people will be attended to and treated at UMC, as outpatients. We also welcome health people of all ages who wish to visit the facility for preventive healthcare tests such as diabetes screening, hypertension screening, breast cancer screening, cervical cancer screening and many others so that they know their stand and take action as early as possible.

Dr. John Nyiligira, the deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) of finance, administration and institutional advancement says that the facility is a boon to healthcare in Rwanda as it will also support clinical research at the University and in the country in general.

He points out that the medical centre, is the first such facility in a private university operating within Rwanda's borders, equipped with world-class equipment. The equipment, he says, comprise of key diagnostic tools that will aid in detecting or confirming diseases and conditions among clients who are seeking Health care at the UMC.

According to Dr. Nyiligira, new state-of-the-art equipment such as the Ultrasound Scanner Machine to be used in obstetric and gynecological exams and other exams and (ECG) Machine with 12 channels (electrocardiogram) to be used to detect heart disorders and monitor the heart's health have been procured abroad and on the way to the centre.

Dr. Nyiligira, who is also the Chairman of the UMC, reveals that the centre will also offer Dental imaging services where by EZray Air Portable Machine already in place will be used in diagnosis of dental disorders in patients seeking dental care services. This imaging device is a light weight portable X-ray machine which produces much less radiation than a traditional X-ray machine and is designed for easy handling and stable positioning for optimal image quality on intra-oral X-rays. These machines will enhance our efficiency as well as support our medical Laboratory services.

To add to the above, UMC has acquired an ambulance which is fitted with state-of-the-art equipment and managed by highly trained staff to support patients in need within the vicinity of Kigali city.

Dr. Kimemia says the university's management will soon open a pharmacy that will serve the community in Kicukiro District and beyond.

The university will also use the centre as the launchpad for its community outreach activities in Kigali and other parts of the country. This will also help health science students acquire hands-on experience. Students pursuing Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Public Health and Dentistry courses will learn and practice at the Centre.