Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Urges Prayers for Geingob's Recovery

Swapo vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called on Namibians to pray for president Hage Geingob's swift recovery from cancer.

Geingob's office announced on Friday that the president had been diagnosed with cancer during a routine medical examination earlier in the month and would begin treatment.

In a press statement issued on Monday, Nandi-Ndaitwah commended the president for his transparency and leadership in informing the nation about his personal health.

"Let us unite in prayers and transmission of goodwill to comrade president for a speedy and full recovery," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She added that Geingob is in good spirits and receiving medical care and will continue to carry out his presidential duties while prioritising his treatment.

In addition, Nandi-Ndaitwah urged the public to allow Geingob and his family space to focus on his recovery and healing without taking part in speculation.