Rwanda: Singer Marina Talks Collabos, Fresh Chapter

After a prolonged music hiatus, singer and songwriter Marine Uwase Ingabire, widely known by her stage name as Marina, is striving to enhance her career to keep chart-topping hits that resonate with the experiences of daily life and celebrations.

Marina stepped into the spotlight in 2017 under singer and radio presenter Uncle Austin's guidance, and later joined The Mane music record label in 2018. Despite gaining fame, her collaboration with the group ended shortly after its initiation.

The 'Log Out' singer confirmed that she is now working with Alex Muyoboke, a renowned artiste manager, having managed various musicians, including Tom Close, Social Mulla, The Ben, and Charly and Nina.

She said: Yes, we are currently working together. However, I wouldn't classify it as a managerial role. He serves as my special advisor and assistant".

"Muyoboke has a long history in the local show business. Every artist he has worked with has successfully progressed. Partnering with him is because of his undeniable success and support", she explained.

Marina confirmed that she aims to expand her music beyond the country. She believes Muyoboke's extensive connections will facilitate this, given his established track record of success.

The singer recently released a collaboration single with Ugandan artist Ykee Benda titled 'Ndokose', translating to 'I am saved', her first-ever project with Ugandan artists, garnering over 190, 000 views in just a week.

Regarding the song's success, she mentioned positive feedback from both Rwandan and Ugandan fans, revealing that the strong response came from the Ugandan audience.

Furthermore, the 'True Love' singer shared plans for an upcoming album launch, which is nearly completed, with the date and month yet to be confirmed. This album will be her debut project.

Marina urged fellow musicians to prioritize collaboration for a harmonious industry, not just for business reasons.

Apart from 'Ndokose', Marina has several songs, including singles like 'Shawe', 'Oo! Nanana', 'True Love' ft. Safi Madiba, 'Like That', 'Tubisubiremo', 'Decision', and many more.