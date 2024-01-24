Rwanda: Basketball - 13 Teams Confirmed for Legacy Tourney

A total of 13 teams have confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2024 Legacy Basketball Tournament that will take place in Kigali from January 25-27.

Organised by Rwandan topflight basketball side United Generation Basketball (UGB) in partnership with local basketball governing body (FERWABA), Legacy Tournament has been taking place annually since 2018, to honor club founders Championat Aimable and Jean De Dieu Nizeyimana who pioneered the team's legacy of promoting, developing and empowering future leaders and athletes through basketball.

UGB and Young Sisters are holders of the tournament in men and women's categories respectively.

UGB won the title after they edged Rwanda Energy Group (REG) 78-64 in the men's final while, in women's category, Young Sisters beat IPRC-Huye 62-58 to lift the trophy.

Preliminary games will take place at LDK Gymnasium and the finals at the BK Arena.

Participating teams for 2024 edition:

Men: UGB, REG, APR, and PAZI.

Women: REG, The Hoops, IPRC-Huye and Kepler

Veteran teams: UGB, CSK, Gorillas Stars and SOS