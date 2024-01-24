Rwanda: Crisis-Hit Kiyovu Dumped Out of Peace Cup on Away Goal Rule

23 January 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Gorilla FC Secured a Quarter-final berth in the 2023/24 Peace Cup competition despite losing 3-1 to Kiyovu at Kigali Pelé Stadium on Tuesday, January 23.

The first leg at the same venue ended 2-0 in favor of Gorilla FC and they have qualified on away goal rule after scoring a crucial goal in their 3-1 loss in the second leg as the two sides played out a 3-3 aggregate draw after two legs.

Kiyovu headed into the game without their head coach Jocelyn Bipfubusa who reportedly refused to return to the touchline until his wages are cleared.

It was Kiyovu who looked the superior side right from the onset and their dominance resulted in a superb goal from Sherif Bayo in the 43rd minute.

After halftime, offensive midfielder Fred Muhozi made it 2-0 in the 65th minute with a sublime finish to draw level with Gorilla.

Kiyovu's qualification hopes were dealt to a huge blow after Mustapha Nsengiyumva reduced the deficit in the 78th minute to give Gorilla a glimmer of home.

Bayo completed a brace in the 83rd minute as they went 3-1 up and were left needing on more goal to qualify.

But Gorilla FC, sensing danger, deployed almost all their men back as they defended gallantly in the final service minutes of the game.

The Green Baggies won 3-1 but victory was not enough for them to qualify.

