Rwanda: B-Threy to Collaborate With Burukyln Boyz, Sat-B, Nikki Samonas on New Mixtape

Rwandan rapper B-Threy is set to drop the much-anticipated "Muheto Wa Kabiri Mushya," the second installment in his Muheto mixtape series.

Breaking away from the norm, this mixtape boasts a lineup of featured artists that offers a fresh and unexpected twist.

The exclusive premiere of the mixtape started on Audiomack a week before its official release on January 26. Fans can purchase the mixtape at prices ranging from $1 to $50, allowing for pre-listening privileges before the official release date.

In an interview with The New Times, B-Threy shed light on the origin of the featured collaborations. "I crafted this song called 'Imikino' alongside the Buruklyn Boyz during my visit to Nairobi for a fashion week in April 2023. Being part of the Moshions crew, I sought out potential collaborators, and the boys impressed me, prompting the creation of something special."

The 'Nicyo Gituma' hitmaker mentioned that Mr. Right was unable to contribute to the song during the recording session or add his verse due to his fasting for Ramadan.

Ajay, who collaborated with B-Threy is a member of the Buruklyn Boyz movement in Kenya, alongside Mr. Right, they were among the first African artists featured on the Spotify Radar program. Later, they curated a Boileroom drill set in Nairobi.

Boiler Room, a London-based online music broadcaster and club promoter, specializes in hosting live, internet-broadcasted dance music events worldwide, with a focus on underground genres.

"My encounter with Nikoletta Samonas, widely known as Nikki Samonas, was during the Trace Awards and Festival week. Our collaboration on the track 'Tight' is a project curated by Trace Africa," he said.

Regarding Burundian singer Sat-B, B-Threy explained, "I connected with him through an industry friend, Nizzo Kaboss from Urban Boys. We discussed the song when Sat-B heard the background sound during a video call. He liked the vibe, agreed to jump on it, and after I sent the beat via email, he came back with the chorus, and the rest is history."

Apart from collaborations with Buruklyn Boyz's Ajay, Nikki Samonas, and Sat-B, the mixtape also features local talents Ish Kevin and Bulldogg. The production credits for the mixtape go to a diverse array of producers, namely Pro Zed, Dizo Last, Ehlers, Muriro, Huybie, Joka$h, Badman Quba, Pastor P, Danny Beat, Kraft Kartel, and Logic Hit It.