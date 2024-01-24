Rwanda: Gahongayire, Cindy Marvine Begin Collaborative Journey With New Release

Renowned Rwandan gospel music star, Aline Gahongayire, has kicked off her initiative of nurturing new talents in the gospel music industry by collaborating with upcoming artistes, including US-based singer, Cindy Marvine.

The two dropped their first collabo track titled 'Wondekura Norwa', which marks the beginning of their collaborative journey that will see them release more joint projects in the future.

Speaking to The New Times, Gahongayire said her New Year's resolution is to uplift young gospel musicians and lay a brick in their developmental journey, which is the main reason she agreed to collaborate with Marvine.

"I want to put more effort into promoting young musicians so that their talents can be seen. I'm who I am because of the support I received when I first started in the music industry and I want to do the same for others," the worshipper said.

For Marvine, it has always been a dream to meet or work with Gahongayire and the new collabo track is more than just a song, it is her introduction to the music industry.

She was saved in 2012 and began singing in church choirs such as Guérison des ames before moving to the US to study, where she began following great musicians such as Gahongayire, who inspired her to compose and record music as well.

"I was born into a family of musicians, and that's how I was drawn to the art of creating music. Featuring Gahongayire on my first release is a sign that better things are ahead and I'm here for them," said the US-based Marvine.

Filmed in Nyamata, Bugesera District in the Eastern Province of Rwanda by DirectorIsh, 'Wondekura Norwa' was produced at Marvish Studio and is already winning hearts of many gospel music lovers.