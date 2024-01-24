Rwandan Lawmaker Calls for Peace in New Song

Deputy Francoise Uwumukiza, representing Rwanda in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), has released a compelling song titled 'Health for Peace', which calls for regional peace and unity, while highlighting the shared responsibility for Africans to stand together.

The audio track released on January 21, was produced by Genius while the video lyrics was produced by Dir.Nas.

Uwumukiza, an elected member of the 5th Assembly (2022-2027) and one of nine Rwandan representatives in EALA, brings a unique perspective to the political stage by using music as a medium to amplify her call for global harmony.

The song's lyrics which are in three languages; English, Kinyarwanda and Swahili, deliver a touching message, urging Africans to recognise the transformative potential of unity, foresight, and dignity over the divisive forces of selfishness.

Among the stand out lines, the singer emphasizes, "World peace can be achieved when in each person the power of unity, foresight, and dignity replaces the power of selfishness."

The lyrics call upon listeners to reflect on the interconnectedness of humanity, with a reminder that "If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other."

The song also takes a specific focus on Africa, urging nations to "promote integration, economic growth, and social development."

Hon. Uwumukiza's call for unity echoes throughout the composition as she passionately advocates for a collective reflection on the strength that lies in African solidarity. "Let's reflect on unity, yes we can as African...united we stand, divided we fall," part of the lyrics read.

The singer also emphasized that the choice for a brighter tomorrow rest in our hands collectively, citing the hopeful vision for the future, when we work together.

Uwumukiza proclaims, "The bright future is our choice, good health is in our hands, together we can."

"Umoja wa Africa (African Union), Africa Maskariki (EAC), tuwe na afya bora sisi wote. Amani Amani, fight for peace, anywhere, anyhow and anytime...Amani Amani (peace), duharanire amahoro (let's fight for peace), no civil wars and may peace prevail," are the words from the chorus.

In a past interview with local media, Uwumukiza shared her admiration for renowned Gakondo singer Cecile Kayirebwa, particularly for the song 'Umunezero.' Her music career aims at portraying the Rwandan lifestyle, raising awareness on various issues, and emphasizing civic engagement.

Her songs cover topics such as gender balance, religious celebrations, harmony, government policies, and more. She began recording her songs in May 2020.

Uwumukiza, said that being a member of parliament doesn't restrict one from pursuing other passions.

"Our task involves analyzing needs, taking action through research and tours," she said, adding that this gives her some time to cater on the side gigs as well.

Born in Rwamagana district into a family of nine siblings, she attended Nyarusange primary school and later Ecole Normale Technique in Karongi district. She completed her education at Ruhande University.

Apart from 'Health for Peace,' Uwumukiza has other songs like 'Happy New Year,' 'Merry Christmas,' 'Turibuka abazize jenoside,' 'Inshuti yo mu bwana,' 'Ibuka ntute igiti,' 'Yezu ndakwizera,' 'Intore y'Imana iratashye,' 'Nhsuti nziza (dedicated to H.E President Paul Kagame),' 'Nzakorera u Rwanda,' and more.