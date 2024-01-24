Zimbabwe: Sikhala's Judgement in Communicating Falsehoods Case Postponed

24 January 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Harare Magistrates Court has postponed Job Sikhala's judgement in a matter he is accused of publishing falsehoods to February 7.

Prosecutors only submitted the closing submissions this morning as such the magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka didn't have enough time to write the judgement.

Judgement in this case will now be handed down on February 7.

In this case, Sikhala is accused of posting on X (formerly Twitter) that a police officer had struck dead a baby with a button stick while effecting road traffic enforcement.

Sikhala will also know his fate in another case which landed him in jail last year at 1415 hours this Wednesday.

He is jointly charged with CCC MP Godfrey Sithole in this case.

The two are accused of inciting public violence in Nyatsime following the murder of opposition activist Moreblessing Ali.

Opposition politicians Tendai Biti, Charlton Hwende and Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi attended the hearing in solidarity.

"It's sad. I cannot say much more. We are just sad about the abuse of Job Sikhala over frivolous charges," said Biti adding that he has no authority to speak to the media.

Anti-riot police officers camped outside the courtroom where Sikhala was appearing.

There were also flash protests with a handful of activists calling for the former CCC MP's immediate release.

●Happening Now: Dozens protest outside Rotten Row court after Job Sikhala's judgment in a case he is accused of communicating falsehoods was postponed to February 7. Another judgment in a case he is accused of inciting violence expected at 2.30 p.m today pic.twitter.com/vZZDyarYMI-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) January 24, 2024

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.