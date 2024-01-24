Ethiopian Avails Special Discounts for Second-Generation Diasporas

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopian Airlines has announced a 15 to 20 percent discount on plane tickets and Skylight Hotel fees for second-generation Ethiopian Diasporas who are coming from abroad.

In a press briefing he held here yesterday, Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Commercial Officer, Lemma Yadecha stated that the Airline has also prepared a tour program for guests at a discounted price through ET Holidays.

The officer further noted that special preparation is underway at Skylight Hotel to warmly welcome those members of second-generation Ethiopian Diasporas who are coming in three rounds.

"Some of them have already arrived, some are on the way and others are preparing to come. We understand that our discount packages have gotten a good response from the Diasporas and they continue arriving here in great numbers."

The ET Holidays on the other hand offer tour packages for members of the second-generation Diaspora to visit tourist attraction sites that are under construction and have been built inside Addis Ababa at the recommended price.

Thus, the guests could get the information and register into the Ministry of Tourism's website if they need to visit such attractions. Also, in collaboration with the Ethiopian Tour and Travel Operators, the Airliner is preparing a one-day city tour program for about 100 guests free of charge, Lemma elaborated.

According to him, the Airline's decision to reduce the price of plane tickets and hotel accommodation is complying with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's invitation for the second-generation Ethiopian Diasporas to visit their homeland.

"Ethiopian has been contributing its share on several occasions when the PM extended similar calls for members of the Diaspora."

Similar homecoming programs are underway for the second-generation Ethiopian Diaspora in a bid to enable the latter to explore the existing opportunities in their country of origin, the officer remarked.

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 24 JANUARY 2024