Ethiopia: Panelists Make Push On Informed, Targeted Diaspora Policy

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ADDIS ABABA- Panelists have called for policy formulation to interpret the contribution of Diasporas into practical economic, social and political benefits.

During the panel discussion that Ethiopian Diaspora Service held on the contribution, challenges and prospects of the Diaspora community at Science Museum recently, the panelists stressed that knowledge and experience sharing platforms need to be created to tap Diaspora's contribution.

Highlighting the role of the Diaspora community, Panelist Berhanu Gizaw (PhD), said Nationals of Ethiopian origin across the world are estimated to be 2.5 to 5 million in which their annual economic contribution hits about 40 billion USD.

He stated that they have so far contributed some 54 million USD for the construction of Abbay Dam.

Apart from supporting over three billion Birr during the COVID 19 pandemic, the Diasporas have played a great role in responding to national campaigns such as "It's my dam" and "No more," among others, Berhanu noted.

However, he underlined that the government need to permit the representation of the Diaspora in the Parliament, provide firm investment guarantee as well as allow dual citizenship to increase their contribution.

Tewabech Bishaw, another Panelist, mentioned that despite the readiness and desire of the Diaspora community to engage on development activities, the nation is missing the opportunity due to the absence of an organized system.

Not only a system should be formulated but the diaspora policy must be revised, she stressed.

Engaging the Diaspora community requires huge resource, therefore, a huge investment requires to interpret their engagement in to economic benefitapart from creating formal structure, as to Tewabech.

She urged all Ambassadors to exert extra efforts in engaging the Diaspora organization in their tasks as well as compiling the experience of the Diaspora community.

Panelist Prof. Alemayehu Gebremariam on his part highlighted that the Diaspora community needs to be an advocate for nation building in every way possible.

"Despite differences, people from all walks of life need to stand together to maintaining peace, ensuring national interest, nation building and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the nation," he underscored.

To this end, the Diaspora needs to bridge the people and the government while the government is expected to address the challenges at grass root level, he underlined.

For Birhanu Tafesse (PhD), who attended the discussion through virtual platform, knowledge and technology transfer is a survival issue for the country.

Applying indigenous knowledge requires abundant time, thus, he said the Diaspora needs to seize the opportunity to support its nation through knowledge and technology transfer by all means.

Ministry of Education, Ethiopian Diaspora Service and other stakeholders need to join forces to promote and support initiatives such as 'bright generation' in an organized manner, he stressed.

BY BETELHEM BEDLU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 24 JANUARY 2024