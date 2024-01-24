Ethiopia: Nation Distributes 3,790 Tablets to Digitalize Education

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ADDIS ABABA - Some 3,790 tablet computers have been distributed to 18,000 schools to digitalize the teaching-learning process, Ministry of Education (MoE) disclosed.

MoE Teacher Education Leadership Development and Management Desk Head Aseged Meresa said in a presser held yesterday that the ministry in collaboration with World Bank (WB) has distributed 3,790 tablet computers to primary schools in all states so as to digitalized the teaching-learning process and equip academicians with digital skills.

As to the Head, some 1,000 tablet computers have been distributed to high schools for similar purposes last year which makes the total number of distributed tablets 4,790.

The distribution of the tablet computers helps to improve digital technology skills, ensure digitized teaching and learning process and provide short term on-the-job training for teachers in primary schools, she stated.

The number of tablet computers are low in number compared to the number of number of schools and academicians in the country, she said, adding those tablet computers will certainly digitalize the education system.

Aseged further stated that the tablet computer should be operated only for its target and function.

It was to be recalled that the MoE has been working to realize digital literacy whilst the World Bank has been supporting Ethiopia's various development activities.

BY MESERET BEHAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 24 JANUARY 2024