Ethiopia: Diaspora Diplomacy Consultative Forum - Key for Dev't, Unity

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The first-of-its-kind International Ethiopian Diaspora Diplomacy Consultative Forum, that sought to help the Diaspora community be more integrated with homeland and strengthen their active participation in the overall development efforts of the country, was established last Monday.

The establishment of the Consultative Forum that comprises 300 members drawn from 25 countries is expected to enable Ethiopians and Ethiopian origins residing in different parts of the world to further strengthen support to homeland, increase their participation in each and every development activities and contribute share in nation's development plans at all means. Indeed, this is a praiseworthy step that facilitates ways for the Diaspora to contribute for their country.

Needless to say that Ethiopia is one of the countries with the largest numbers of people living in different parts of the world. According to information obtained from different sources, Ethiopians estimated to be over 2.5 million are living outside of their home country predominantly in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, among others.

Taking this largest number into consideration, the government of Ethiopia has been working to deepen ties with the Diaspora community and bolster their role in the overall undertakings of the country by creating a conducive environment.

As part of this effort, it has devised policies and strategies that give special consideration for Ethiopians residing in the four corners of the earth to create ways to play a considerable role. Noticeably, the nation's foreign relations policy document gives greater attention to citizen-centered diplomacy and highly recognizes the issue of Ethiopians and descendants of Ethiopians' residing abroad.

Not only that, Ethiopia also ratified the Diaspora Policy in 2013 in order to let Ethiopians in the Diaspora play an important part in carrying out research and investing at home. In addition, they could win friends for Ethiopia and try to influence their country of residence to cooperate with our country. Being in this framework, the country has been implementing a number of undertakings to ensure the rights and benefits of citizens living abroad in addition to boosting their involvement in the development activities of the country.

Successively, over the past few years, the engagement and contribution of the Diaspora community in each and every activity that takes place in their country of origin has improved. Be it in sending remittance, engaging in investment and tourism undertakings, knowledge and technology transfer, backing mega development projects, taking part in philanthropy works as well as building the image of the country, their involvement and participation have been growing meaningfully.

Particularly, in times that the country went to war, the role of the Diaspora community in countering the sophisticated disinformation and misinformation campaigns was beyond words.

As it is repeatedly stated, Ethiopia has the largest number of Diaspora globally. This large number of the Ethiopian Diasporas, if organized properly in a manner actively taking part in their homeland, can create a miracle not only in advancing the country's development but also fostering peace and unity and promoting the image of the nation's at the global arena.

In this regard, the establishment of the International Ethiopian Diaspora Diplomacy Consultative Forum is crucial to ensure the rights and benefits of the Ethiopians abroad and connect them for development in their country of origin.

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 24 JANUARY 2024