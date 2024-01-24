Ethiopia: Study Insists On Knowledge-Based Port Diversification

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ADDIS ABABA- The responsibility of informing the public about Ethiopia's port accession's multifaceted benefits rests upon universities and other higher education institutions, according to the study.

The above was disclosed at the panel discussion the Dire Dawa University (DDU) held recently on port accession's multifaceted benefit to the local community. The panel also aims to raise the community's awareness of the significance of sea gates for the national economy and its overall advantages.

Speaking at the occasion, DDU President Ubah Adam (PhD) said that Ethiopia's sovereign port access would play an irreplaceable role in the ongoing growth of the nation, and those higher education institutions should do their part to educate the public about the many advantages of having a port.

Scholars in higher educational institutions should also fulfill their national duty by conducting scientific research regarding the importance of the port and its multifaceted benefits. "Such studies will provide ideas for what we should do in terms of fulfilling responsibilities as a country."

DDU Vice President for Research and Technology Transformation TamamAwal (PhD) for his part stated that the panel discussion was designed for the entire public to understand the issue of sea gate, which has been a major concern to the government for years.

The participants are part of the community, as Dire Dawa shares cultural ties with Djibouti and Somalia, the purpose of this discussion is to make the society aware of its perspectives in a coordinated manner, the vice president emphasized.

BY ESSEYE MENGISTE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 24 JANUARY 2024