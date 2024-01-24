Angola: Afcon'2023 - Angola End Group Stage Undefeated

23 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Bouaké — Angola finished in the first place and undefeated in group D of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON'2023) in football, which takes place in Côte d'Ivoire, thanks to the victory on Tuesday over Burkina Faso, by 2-0, in a challenge for the third and last day of this initial phase.

With a goal from Mabululu, in the 36th minute, in a game that took place at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium, in Yamoussoukro, Angola piled up 7 points, against 4 from Burkina Faso, in second, both already qualified for the round of sixteen.

Angola's second goal came from a play by debutant Jeremie Bela, who "fired" a shot straight to the opponents' goal, resulting in the goalkeeper's incomplete save and a well executed "rebound" by Zine Salvador, at 90+3'.

It was confirmation of the national team's second victory in the competition, after a draw in the debut with Algeria (1-1).

Thus, Angola return to the city of Bouaké, where they played the first two matches of the continental event, to face the best third-placed team in group E or F, at 5 pm on Saturday, in the round of 16.

Despite the triumph, the history of the match shows that nothing was easy for the Angolans given Burkina Faso's offensive posture throughout the game, who found in goalkeeper Neblú the biggest barrier to their attempts.

Coach Pedro Gonçalves put into the game five new players, namely Estrela, Bruno Paz, Quinito and Tó Carneiro and also the debutant for the national team, Jeremie Belas, initiator of the play that led to the second goal.

Details:

Stadium: Charles Konan Banny Stadium, in Yamoussoukro

Attendance: 15,000 spectators (capacity 20,000)

Scorers: Mabululu (36') and Zine Salvador (90+3')

Main referee: Jean-Jacques Ndala (RDC)

Teams line-ups

Angola: Neblú, Tó Carneiro, Kinito, Kialonda Gaspar, Eddie Afonso, Bruno Paz (Show, at 64'), Fredy (Milson, at 77'), Estrela, Gilberto (Zito Luvumbo, at 58'), Mabululu and Gelson Dala (Jeremie Bela, at 58')

Unused substitutes: António, Dominique, Kadú, Jonathan Buatu and Manuel Keliano

Burkina Faso: HervéKoffi, Edmond Tapsoba, Issoufou Dayo, Issa Kaboré, Ismahila, Quédraogo, Gustavo Sangaré, Cidric Badolo, Stephane Kil, Abdul Guiebre (Steeve Yago, at 76), Dango Ouattara and Bertrand Traoré (Abdoul Tapsoba, at 77')

Unused substitutes: Hillel Konaté, Kilian Nikiema, Adamo Nagalo, Nasser Djiga, Valentin Nouma, Sacha Bansé, Dramane Salou, Mamady Bangré, Hassane Bandé and Djibril Ouattara

Disciplinary action: yellow for Ismahila (26'), Mabululu (36'), Milson (79') and Neblú (87').

