Angolan Technology At Mining Indaba 2024

Luanda — Angolan technology used in the provision of services in the mining sector, with an emphasis on national staff, are some of the main samples to be taken by the company Geosondas to the largest mining investment event in Africa, "Mining Indaba", taking place from 5 to 8 February in Cape Town, South Africa.

The information was provided to ANGOP on Tuesday by the executive director of Geosondas SA, Judsi de Sousa Calado, who revealed that the company wants to demonstrate Angola's potential to mobilise partners and investors at the annual event.

Judsi de Sousa Calado said that Angola has cutting-edge mining technology, as the drilling rigs used in the country are the same as those used in the biggest mines in the world.

In this regard, he added that partners and large companies that want to invest in Angola in the mining sector will not need to look outside the country for partners in this area, because Angola already has companies capable of carrying out geological, mining, drilling and blasting work.

According to him, foreign investors who intend to enter the Angolan market don't need to hire the entire workforce outside the country, because there are services that can be done in Angola, hence the proposal to showcase technical and technological capacity at the event.

Geosonda has technological experience in subsoil investigation, ensuring the best geological and geotechnical information on the ground.

The company's services include a geological database, complex in a Geographic Information System (GIS) environment.

HM/AC/MRA/jmc