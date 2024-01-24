Angola: Minister of State for Economic Coordination Works in Cuanza-Norte

24 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ndalatando — The Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José de Lima Massano, has been in the province of Cuanza-Norte since the early hours of Wednesday, on a two-day working visit.

The visit began in the city of Dondo, municipality of Cambambe, where the coordinator of the government's economic team is visiting the Testaf textile factory (formerly Satec).

The factory, now privately managed, is conditioned on the acquisition of raw materials to complete production.

According to managers, 290,560 linear meters of raw tissue are stored due to a lack of raw material for finishing.

The product is the result of the spinning and knitting sections of the manufacturing unit coming into operation since November 2022, but it remains in storage because there are no chemicals.

The company's director, Alexandre Carlos Neto, said that in warehouses there are also 792 thousand kilograms of yarn on reels, produced by the spinning line, pending the acquisition of chemical products.

For this reason, the dyeing and clothing areas are inoperative, a fact that affects the entry of new workers.

The management, according to the speaker, is taking steps to acquire these products in Europe and America, with a view to starting the commercial process this year.

The minister's visit program also includes a trip to the Samba Lucala farm, in the municipality of Samba Cajú, where he will meet with the project management.

The public-owned Samba Lucala farm has a production capacity of 30 thousand tons of soybeans, beans and corn, an investment of US$54 million (one dollar is worth kz 828,077).

It has a total area of 10 thousand hectares, but only around two thousand square meters are cultivated with corn and soybeans, with irrigation from 23 pivot systems. IMA/AC/CF/jmc

