Angola: Government Delivers Agricultural Inputs to Namibe Province Cooperatives

Moçâmedes — The Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, António Assis on Monday delivered agricultural inputs and seeds to ten agricultural cooperatives in the municipality of Moçâmedes, Namibe Province, in order to boost their production.

The resources were handed over as part of the programme to increase peasant production, which is underway across the country.

The equipment includes 20 tons of butter bean seeds, 20 tons of millet and 50 tons of sorghum, four tractors and other equipment such as machetes, hoes and wheelbarrows, which are being distributed to agricultural cooperatives, associations and non-member farmers.

According to the Minister, these tools will enable farmers to engage in agricultural production, as they are being delivered throughout the country.

During his meeting with the peasant population, the minister recognized the work done by peasant families, with large-scale production of vegetables and cereals.

"We have to work to overcome all our difficulties and thus have a better life for our families," he said.

He also guaranteed that the central government is working to find solutions to the problem of transporting production from the countryside to the city, where everyone can earn an income, from the producer to the farmer and the buyer, establishing fair prices so that in the end everything is paid for.

António Assis urged also family education so that the peasants' children can grow with good habits and customs in society in order to serve the country in various fields in the future.

Meanwhile, the minister is also to visit the Bibala municipality on Tuesday with the aim to meet some cooperatives and the Cacanda and Caraculo animal husbandry station. FA/AC/MRA/DOJ