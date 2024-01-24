Angola: Government Delivers Agricultural Inputs to Namibe Province Cooperatives

22 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Moçâmedes — The Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, António Assis on Monday delivered agricultural inputs and seeds to ten agricultural cooperatives in the municipality of Moçâmedes, Namibe Province, in order to boost their production.

The resources were handed over as part of the programme to increase peasant production, which is underway across the country.

The equipment includes 20 tons of butter bean seeds, 20 tons of millet and 50 tons of sorghum, four tractors and other equipment such as machetes, hoes and wheelbarrows, which are being distributed to agricultural cooperatives, associations and non-member farmers.

According to the Minister, these tools will enable farmers to engage in agricultural production, as they are being delivered throughout the country.

During his meeting with the peasant population, the minister recognized the work done by peasant families, with large-scale production of vegetables and cereals.

"We have to work to overcome all our difficulties and thus have a better life for our families," he said.

He also guaranteed that the central government is working to find solutions to the problem of transporting production from the countryside to the city, where everyone can earn an income, from the producer to the farmer and the buyer, establishing fair prices so that in the end everything is paid for.

António Assis urged also family education so that the peasants' children can grow with good habits and customs in society in order to serve the country in various fields in the future.

Meanwhile, the minister is also to visit the Bibala municipality on Tuesday with the aim to meet some cooperatives and the Cacanda and Caraculo animal husbandry station. FA/AC/MRA/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.