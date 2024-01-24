Angola: Inclusion Movement Marks National Sports Day

Luanda — Established in the 1980s, National Sports Day, which is celebrated on January 23 in Angola, is marked this Tuesday with the launch of the Inclusion Movement program, called "Sports for All", with greater incidence in communities.

In addition to this action, which will encourage the greater practice of sporting activities among the population, without distinction of any kind, others are already underway and will be carried out, throughout the country, by the regulatory body, clubs, federations, associations and other institutions.

In the same context it is highlighted the Consultative Council of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MINJUD), in Luanda, followed by the National Conference, on Sports for All, in which a Portuguese specialist was a speaker, with the participation of different national agents.

As for the XIII council, the participants recommended the continued management of youth or sports infrastructures, taking into account the reality of each province.

According to the final document released last Friday, those present also advised improving the method of securing infrastructures, so that they continue to have the usefulness for which they have been designed.

During the meeting, it was suggested the implementation of a strategy to boost the youth association movement, in order to maintain their effective participation in the country's sustainable development, as well as submitting the proposal for the National Plan for the Development of Sports (PLANADESPORTO) to public consultation, in order to collect more contributions before its approval.

They welcomed the initiative to institutionalize the National Sports Award, having recommended the submission of the proposed Regulation to public consultation, before final approval.

In turn, the minister of Youth and Sports, Palmira Barbosa, during her opening speech, urged representatives of the National Youth Institute, the National Youth Council, as well as other youth organizations and associations to continue paying attention especially to young people on issues related to unemployment, entrepreneurship, professional training, housing, among other important areas.

The XIII Consultative Council of MINJUD, which took place from the 18th to the 19th of this month, under the motto "Youth and Sports, Commitment to Integral Development" brought together leaders of the National Sports Federations, Sports Clubs and Guests.

Regarding the National Conference on Sports for All, MINJUD plans to train seven (7) thousand sports monitors across the country, in the period 2024/2027, according to the Consultant to the Secretary of State for Sports, António Manuel da Luz.

The official, who was speaking at the event, said that for these challenges, the aim is to make use of former practitioners of various sports who are currently unemployed, teaching them pedagogical skills to join the techniques and thus transmit sporting knowledge to other generations.

He informed that in the first phase, young people will work as volunteers, with an opening in the near future, depending on the number of monitors, to propose to the Ministry of Finance an internal public competition so that volunteers, through sport, can gain their first job.

António da Luz also describes, as a vision for implementing the "Sports for All" Program, the construction of a sports court, in each of the 18 provinces, by the year 2027, as well as the acquisition of sports equipment to support the movement.

The expert predicts that in the period 2024/27, 20% of the Angolan population will be practicing sport and that this could increase by 27% in the year 2030.

He explained that the entire project has an estimated budget of 13 billion Kwanzas annually, allocated to the construction of sports courts, equipment, training of technicians and other expenses.

Under the guidance of the then Secretary of State for Sports education, Rui Mingas, who passed away this year 2024, in 1980 January 23rd was institutionalized as National Sports Day, on the occasion of the creation of the first Installation Committees.

The aforementioned Installation Committees would later give rise to the constitution of National Sports Federations and their respective branches, at the level of the Provinces, whose restructuring movement came to boost sport, giving it more value and a National dimension. VAB/CF/jmc