Angola: UAE Plans to Invest in Cabinda Transport Sector

Cabinda — The authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are planning investments in the field of transport, in the Angolan northern province of Cabinda.

The interest was expressed this Tuesday, in this city, during a few hours visit by the UAE Minister of State, Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, to the province of Cabinda.

Accompanied by the Angolan minister of Transport, Ricardo D'Abreu, and the UAE ambassador to Angola, Hbraham Al Habsi, they held a brief meeting with the governor of Cabinda, Mara Quiosa, with whom they discussed issues linked to transport in Cabinda and the reinforcement of bilateral cooperation.

As part of cooperation in transport, Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, who did not provide any information to the local press, visited the construction works of the Deep Water Port Terminal at the Port of Cabinda.

On the occasion, the president of the Board of Directors of the Port of Cabinda, José João Kuvingua, announced that the work has already reached around 39% and 50% of physical and financial completion, respectively.

He also mentioned that, technically, the work is being carried out well, with the monitoring of a professional inspection that complies with the required standards.

He also highlighted that the completion of the first phase is scheduled for mid-2025.

It should be noted that the sawmill of the private company Herculano André e Luís (HAL), dedicated to the transformation of wood and its export, also received a visit from the UAE authorities, during their stay in Cabinda.

ING/PL/AC/CF/jmc