Angola: Interior Minister Emphasises Historic Ties Between Angola and South Africa

Luanda — Angola's minister of the Interior, Eugénio Laborinho, on Tuesday in Pretoria, South Africa, praised the strong historical ties that unite Angola and South Africa since the struggle for national independence and the end of the Apartheid regime.

Speaking at the ministerial gathering that closed the meeting of experts between the two countries, the minister stressed the alignment of the two states at the level of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), an organisation that Angola currently chairs, and the African Union (AU), with a view to stability in the region and across the continent.

Regarding the visit to South Africa, he said that it was aimed at materialising the understandings reached during the meeting in Vienna-Austria, held on 30 November 2023, on the sidelines of the 91st Annual General Assembly of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).

At the time, he advocated strengthening bilateral relations in the field of security and public order, developing mutually advantageous co-operation in the areas of information sharing, staff training, combating organised crime, with emphasis on terrorism, trafficking in human beings and drugs, diamonds, protection of flora and fauna, vehicle theft and illegal immigration.

During his stay in South Africa, the Interior minister visited the Angolan Embassy in Pretoria.

FMA/MCN/MRA/jmc